Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is out of contract in 18 months time, and after the first real attempts to extract him last January, Juventus are now in hot pursuit of him. The 25-year-old recently returned to action after five months out with injury.

The Bianconeri are desperate to strengthen their backline after losing Juan Cabal, Bremer and Danilo to injury and transfer, and Araujo is their primary target, after Feyenoord’s David Hancko rejected a January move. Gianluca di Marzio has told Sky Sports Italia, as carried by MD, that Juventus Sporting Director Cristian Giuntoli is hoping to advance negotiations as soon as possible. They are awaiting a response from Barcelona, and also considering a move for Benfica’s Antonio Silva.

This does greatly contradict the reporting coming out of Spain. While Araujo was coy on his contract situation over the weekend, saying ‘we’ll see’ about a renewal, Barcelona have their doubts about his desire to leave. The Blaugrana feel that going behind their back to negotiate with Juventus is out of character, and as of yesterday, had reportedly not received an approach for him.