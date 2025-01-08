WATCH: Joan Laporta emphatically reacts to Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registration

It has been confirmed that Barcelona had been granted a precautionary measure, thus allowing Dani Olmo and Pau Victor to be registered with immediate effect (although both players have missed out against Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final). Nevertheless, there is a lot of delight from within the Catalan club at the decision of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), and Joan Laporta has shown that emphatically.

Laporta is in Saudi Arabia for Barcelona’s Super Cup adventure, and he was captured by E3 delightfully celebrating the news that Olmo and Victor would be registered.

Laporta, and Barcelona as a whole, have remained confident throughout this matter, despite the fact that La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation had knocked back multiple requests for Olmo and Victor to be registered. However, it is only a short-term win, as both players are not absolutely guaranteed to be available for the remainder of the season.