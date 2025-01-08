Hansi Flick expresses delight with registration decision after Spanish Supercup semi-final success

Barcelona are into the final of the 2025 Spanish Super Cup after a 2-0 victory over Athletic Club on Wednesday, and it turned out to be an extra special day for the Catalans as they were granted a precautionary measure for the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor prior to kick-off in Jeddah.

Neither player was able to play in the semi-final, but they will be available against Real Madrid/Mallorca. As per Diario AS, Hansi Flick spoke on the matter post-match.

“I’m very happy for both lads. We found out on the bus and it’s great news for the whole club. It was a good sign for the whole team before the game started.”

Flick spoke on the match itself, and also the decision to withdraw Lamine Yamal on the hour mark.

“We made a great start, but we are a young team and we have to learn things. But this is the way to play. We played very well against Atletico and it wasn’t the best way to say goodbye to the year, but we played very well against Barbastro and today against Athletic, keeping a clean sheet.

“I know you’re always looking at Lamine, but we have a team and we have to take care of the players. He was coming off an injury and we had to sub him off after 60-65 minutes.”

Barcelona will be in excellent spirits after a fantastic day on and off the pitch, and they can now turn their attention to Sunday’s final, although they will be watching tomorrow’s second semi-final to see who they come up against.