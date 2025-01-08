Gavi stars as Barcelona book Spanish Supercup final place

Barcelona are into their third successive Spanish Super Cup final after an impressive 2-0 victory over Athletic Club in their semi-final clash in Jeddah.

Hansi Flick opted to start with Gavi, who was in the line-up for only the fourth time since returning from an 11-month injury absence. His inclusion paid off as he scored the opening goal after 17 minutes, firing home from close range after an Alejandro Balde cut-back.

Barcelona had several big chances to double the advantage in the first half, but poor finishes from Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski meant that it stayed at 1-0 at the interval. However, the second goal did arrive eight minutes into the second half as Lamine Yamal netted on his return to the starting line-up after three weeks out.

In the end, those two goals were enough for Barcelona, who will take on Real Madrid or Mallorca in Sunday’s final. Flick will also be able to count on Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for that match after the Higher Sports Council (CSD) issued a precautionary measure hours before the semi-final.