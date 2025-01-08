WATCH: Gavi fires Barcelona into early lead in Spanish Supercup

Barcelona are aiming for their first trophy of the season, and they are so far on course to give themselves the best chance of success in the Spanish Super Cup after taking an early lead in their semi-final clash against Athletic Club.

The opener has come on 17 minutes, and it is a wonderful team goal from Barcelona. Pedri breaks away before playing in Alejandro Balde, whose cutback is turned into the back of the net by Gavi, who dedicated the strike to teammate Dani Olmo.

💥 ¡𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟, 𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟, 𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗟! 👉 Gavi marca para adelantar al Barça en la semifinal. Buena jugada de los culés que termina con la primera diana del partido. 🆚 @AthleticClub – @FCBarcelona_es I 0-1 I 17' 📺 @MovistarFutbol #SuperSupercopa pic.twitter.com/7n02EcdD3W — RFEF (@rfef) January 8, 2025

Gavi mendedikasikan golnya untuk Olmo. pic.twitter.com/bE8z3jFX6M — Barca Stuff Indonesia (@barcastuff_idn) January 8, 2025

It’s a brilliant moment for Gavi, who scores for the first time since returning from an 11-month ACL injury absence. Barcelona have been known for their early goals this season, and that is a crucial one as they are now in control of this tricky test. Hansi Flick will be very happy with the start that his side has made in Jeddah, and he will hope that they can manage to hang on to this advantage come full time, although there is a long way to go.