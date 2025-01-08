€60m La Liga winger will reject Arsenal move in January transfer window

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has become one of the hottest names in the transfer market over the past year, especially following Barcelona’s public pursuit of him. The 22-year-old is fully focused on his current side though.

After winning Euro 2024 with Spain, and turning down an offer from Barcelona in the summer, Williams’ profile skyrocketed, becoming one of the faces of European football. A change that Relevo report that he has struggled to digest, but following a tricky start to the season, is now enjoying his football again.

He is focused on the short-term, and is not thinking beyond the end of the season, as Athletic make a bid for Champions League qualification in La Liga, and to reach the Europa League final, which is being hosted at San Mames. A recent report detailed that Liverpool and Chelsea were both interested in Williams, but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pushing for a move to activate his €60m release clause in the winter window. Albeit unlikely because of the finances, Relevo say that even if a bid did come in, Williams will not leave before the end of the season.

Whether it be in England or in Barcelona, Williams loyalty to Athletic has been underestimated frequently over the past year. Winning the Copa del Rey last year, and with Ernesto Valverde getting the best out of him, Williams need not be in any hurry to leave, although it does seem likely that teams tempt him again next summer.