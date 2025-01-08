A number of top stars are out of contract this summer, and can sign deals with other teams on a precontract. Few have mentioned the name of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose deal with Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia expires this summer too. His continuity is not a given though.

Ronaldo is open to continuing in Saudi Arabia, and has plenty of business there. He has also aligned himself with the Saudi brand, but Marca explain that he is open to moving to Major League Soccer too, where of course he would come face to face with rival Lionel Messi.

The same outlet explain that Ronaldo is keen to have Manchester United midfielder Casemiro at his side, regardless of where his next step is. The Brazilian is regarded as one of his most loyal colleagues on the pitch. If Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr want to keep Ronaldo around, the money will no doubt be an important factor, but they do have tricky negotiations ahead for the 39-year-old, but signing Casemiro would be a major step towards keeping him.

The pair certainly enjoyed the best of times together, with the breakthrough of the Brazilian into the starting XI at Real Madrid coinciding with their sensational Champions League run, winning three consecutive European Cups. Both were again reunited at Manchester United, but it was a bittersweet spell for Ronaldo, who left the club after falling out with Erik ten Hag.