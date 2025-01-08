The Copa del Rey has already seen several shocks this season, with fourth tier Pontevedra dismissing first Villarreal and then last year’s finalists RCD Mallorca in successive rounds. They will no doubt be hoping for the chance to welcome Real Madrid or Barcelona to Galicia.

The only condition on the Round of 16 draw is that teams from lower divisions face La Liga sides, with six of them in the draw. Pontevedra are joined by third-tier Ourense, and Segunda sides Almeria and Elche, who eliminated Sevilla and Las Palmas in style respectively.

Once the teams in lower divisions have been drawn, then the possibility of a heavyweight clash will come into play, with the Madrid derby and a Clasico on the table.

The draw as it takes place here:

Pontevedra v Getafe – the giant-killers face a tough battle against Getafe, who have a shorter squad than most Liga sides, but a wily manager in Jose Bordalas.

Ourense v Valencia – the second Galician minnows draw a big one in Los Che, but also a struggling team. Carlos Corberan will not want a cup shock early in his time.

Almeria v Leganes – the Andalusians are flying at the moment, and will feel this a winnable tie against Borja Jimenez’s sturdy side.

Elche v Atletico Madrid – Los Colchoneros get the last Segunda side out the hat. Eder Sarabia masterminded a thumping of Las Palmas last time out though.

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo – This one has given us a thrilling clash at Balaidos earlier this season, and a fun Celta team under Claudio Giraldez will travel with nothing to lose with Real Madrid returning from the Spanish Supercup.

Barcelona v Real Betis – A 2-2 draw between the two late last year suggests this will be a tight encounter, although the Blaugrana will be pleased to avoid another away trip on their return from Saudi Arabia.

Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano – Rayo beat La Real at Anoeta earlier this season, and Inigo Perez’s team have started to hit some form. Real Sociedad away is a tough trip for anyone though.

Athletic Club v CA Osasuna – A Basque derby to finish, Athletic only scraped past Logrones on penalties in the last round. Osasuna also eliminated Athletic two seasons ago, but Los Leones are the reigning champions.

The ties will take place next week, on the 14th, 15th and 16th of January. Meanwhile the quarter-finals will begin on the 5th of February, with the semi-final first leg in the final week of February, and the return in the first week of April. The final this year will be at La Cartuja on the 26th of April.