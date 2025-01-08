Confirmed: Barcelona register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor

The news that Barcelona have been waiting for has finally come after days of waiting: they have been able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor after they received a positive result to their legal action.

After La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation rejected their bid to re-register Olmo and Victor last week, Barcelona sought approval from the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to have a precautionary measure granted, which would allow the two players to be available for the time being. On Wednesday, just an hour before their Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Athletic Club, it has been granted.

Breaking: The CSD have officially granted the emergency conjunction to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. pic.twitter.com/rytf6TpNZu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 8, 2025

It means that both Olmo and Victor will be available to Hansi Flick if Barcelona were to progress to this weekend’s Super Cup final, against Real Madrid or Mallorca. However, this decision came too late for either player to be involved against Athletic, which is a blow to their chances of victory in Saudi Arabia.