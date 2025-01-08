Celta Vigo to be without talisman for Copa del Rey tie against Real Madrid

On Wednesday, Celta Vigo were drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, with the tie to be played next midweek. This scheduling is bad news for the Galicians, as they will be without the services of captain and talisman Iago Aspas.

Aspas suffered a calf injury during last weekend’s victory over Real Racing Club de Santander, and as per Diario AS, he will be out of action for at least 3-4 weeks. As such, there is no chance for him to be available against Real Madrid, making the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu even more difficult for Claudio Giraldez’s side.

Aspas has been in fine form for Celta so far this season, as he continues to defy his age of 37. If the Vigo-based side can somehow knock out Real Madrid next week, he would be available for the quarter-final stage of the competition, although it is more likely that he has already played his last Copa del Rey match of the campaign.