Celta Vigo announce signing of 18-year-old Norway starlet

Celta Vigo have announced their first signing of 2025, snapping up Norwegian starlet Jones El-Abdellaoui. The 18-year-old arrives from Valerenga on a 4.5-year deal, which will keep him in Galicia until 2029.

El-Abdellaoui arrived at their Afouteza training ground today after completing a move which is believed to be in the region of €4-5m, although they did not disclose the transfer fee. Already he has shown potential in senior football in Norway, but Celta say he will alternate between their B team and Claudio Giraldez’s outfit.

𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 📣 ¡Jones El-Abdellaoui, nuevo jugador del #RCCelta! El atacante noruego llega a Vigo procedente del @ValerengaOslo y será celeste hasta 2029. Velkommen, Jones! 🙌🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/SLazKcuMLr — RC Celta (@RCCelta) January 8, 2025

Making his debut in 2022, El-Abdellaoui spent some of last season on loan at KFUM, but returned to Valerenga this season and earned himself a starting spot. His 14 goals and 5 assists in 31 appearances speak to just how useful he was for them. A pacy right-winger, El-Abdellaoui’s nose for goal earned him the Young Player of the Year in the Norwegian second division. Giraldez has shown no shyness when it comes to using young players, and he could be seen sooner rather than later.