Barcelona awaiting response from Real Betis following forward offer

Ansu Fati is expected to be playing his final season as a Barcelona player, and he could be someone that leaves before the end of January. He was expected to be able to stay until the end of the season, but with the ongoing registration matter involving Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, a departure could be sought now.

Sevilla have been very interested in taking Fati on loan for the remainder of the campaign, although the young attacker could instead end up at their bitter rivals. As per El Correo de Andalucia, Real Betis have been offered the chance to bring in Fati.

Betis are keen to secure the services of a new winger after the sale of Assane Diao, so Fati would fit the bill. However, ED say that club-to-club talks have yet to take place.

Fati’s excessive wages are sure to be a stumbling block in negotiations, should they begin soon. Barcelona will want to clear as much as possible given their ongoing problems, while Betis will want the opposite.