Barcelona on alert as Celta Vigo prepare for Oscar Mingueza exit

Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has regularly been linked with a move away from Celta Vigo, and it could happen as early as this month.

According to Relevo, there are multiple teams in the Premier League that are willing to pay Mingueza’s release clause, which is valued at €20m. Because of this, Celta have started making preparations for life after the 25-year-old defender, and it’s reported that they view Alaves winger Carlos Vicente as his replacement.

Celta are willing to offer €5m for Vicente, who they see as being a great fit for the right wing-back role that Mingueza has been playing this season. At this stage, it is unclear whether that is close to the asking price that Alaves would set.

This figure would be exactly half of the amount that Celta would receive for Mingueza, as Barcelona are entitled to the other €10m as they have retained 50% of his rights.