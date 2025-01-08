Barcelona fire back after Athletic Club chief’s comments on “grotesque” Dani Olmo decision

On Wednesday, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) granted a precautionary measure for Barcelona to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, although this decision has been slammed by multiple prominent figures across Spanish football.

One of those was Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte, who addressed the matter before the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Barcelona, as per MD.

“I don’t have much more information either, but perhaps I do draw a conclusion and that is that we have been eight days into the new year and we are experiencing something that is unprecedented.

“Clubs are asked to make an effort to grow, to make our competitions bigger on the one hand and on the other to make efforts such as coming here to a country far away from our fans to play these matches, but then we live situations of this type that are grotesque. A situation like this cannot happen because it is very bad for Spanish football.”

Minutes after Uriarte’s comments, Barcelona fired back with remarks from sporting director Deco (via MD).

“Each club has its things, it has its problems and each one has to take care of its own things. Barcelona is doing things well, and we are trying to do our best. Reason or not, these are questions of justice. If (the Higher Sports Council) agrees with us for the moment, there is a reason for that.”