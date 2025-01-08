Barcelona Institutional Vice-President Elena Fort was the first person at the club to speak publicly in 2025, beyond Hansi Flick’s press conferences pre and post-match. She not only addressed the Dani Olmo registration drama, but has promised a return to Camp Nou soon.

The club had initially set a date for the end of November for the club to return to a renovated Camp Nou with a capacity of around 60,000. However the dates have been pushed back on three occasions, and there is still no certainty over when they will be back at their home. She promised RAC1 that they would be back this season though, and not in September, as some reports have suggested.

“There is still no date for the return to the Camp Nou. But it will be this season. The club has been very transparent with the evolution of the works, when what was said was said because it was what was thought at that time. The first forecasts, which were very tight, have changed. We have had construction problems, defects that have been detected… each small imponderable has made the established date slip further back. We must value the fact that the stadium is being built. It’s a dream and soon will come true.”

Previously it was reported that Barcelona would be a due a penalty of €1m per day from construction group Limak for every day past the agreed return date. This has been questioned though, and Fort eased away from the idea of claiming that money, in spite of their stretched finances.

“All contracts have obligations and guarantees. There is a penalty and at the end of the works is when the penalties of the situations will be analysed, which have not always had to do with the construction company.”

Barcelona are facing something of an issue with their continued stay Montjuic. Not only are they missing out on vital income on matchdays, the club are considering potentially playing Champions League ties in Madrid or Valencia if they make the latter stages. The Blaugrana have only rented the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys until the end of April, and some of the dates that the Champions League is due to take place already have concerts organised there by Barcelona’s City Council.