Manchester United appear to be going through another transition phase under Ruben Amorim, and it is not yet clear who will be there at the end of it. One player who is facing an uncertain future is Alejandro Garnacho.

Recent reporting in England has claimed that the Red Devils may consider cashing in on Garnacho, who has barely featured over the last month under Amorim. The Argentina international is yet to find a natural place in his 3-4-3 system. As per TalkSport, Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on Garnacho, with the winger open to a fresh start back in Madrid, under compatriot Diego Simeone.

Garnacho came through the academy at Atletico before making the switch to Manchester United as a teenager. However he has also expressed a desire to play for Real Madrid, emulating his hero Cristiano Ronaldo. All the same, as a market opportunity, Garnacho could represent smart business for Atletico.