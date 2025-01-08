Aston Villa register interest in three La Liga right-backs

Since Unai Emery’s appointment as manager in 2021, Aston Villa have regularly explored the La Liga market, and they look set to do so again in their pursuit of a new defender.

Emery, as well as Aston Villa sporting director Monchi, is very knowledgeable about the Spanish market, and it seems certain that it will be looked at again this month. The Premier League side want a right-back, and according to Relevo, Oscar Mingueza is their top target.

However, Celta would demand Mingueza’s €20m release clause, which makes a deal slightly more difficult for Aston Villa. As such, they have added two more La Liga stars to their right-back shortlist: Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu and Juan Foyth of Villarreal, who worked under Emery when he was head coach at La Ceramica.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can sign either of these players, although those at Celta, Rayo and Villarreal will hope that it is not their player that ends up moving to the Premier League.