Arsenal have advantage over Juventus in race to sign Barcelona defender

This week, there has been a lot of speculation linking Ronald Araujo with a Barcelona exit, and these links are now being added to. Juventus are very interested in signing the Uruguayan defender, who made his first start of the season last weekend, although they are not the only ones.

As per MD, Arsenal are also extremely keen on Araujo, and they are willing to “go hard” to secure a deal, either now or in the summer.

Arsenal have not have made a move for Araujo yet, and while this means that they are behind Juventus in the race for his signature, they do have the advantage of the 25-year-old prioritising a move to the Premier League.

Barcelona would certainly prefer to keep Araujo, but if he does not sign a new contract before the end of the season, he is almost certainly be transfer-listed – the club will not want to lose him for free the following summer when his current deal ends. As such, these links will be ones to keep an eye on.