Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the press in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that Vinicius Junior should not have received a ban for his red card, while noting that the insults he is subjected must be hard to deal with. The Brazilian was for a fourth press conference in a row, the main focus, with Ancelotti asked four times about him.

Vinicius has been handed a two-game ban for his red card against Valencia, after pushing Stole Dimitrievski in the face. He was asked about Real Madrid alleging that racial abuse had provoked Vinicius’ reaction, and about his ban, but did not speak of racial abuse himself.

“Both I and he hear what happens in the field. I keep saying that being Vinicius is difficult. The sanction is not correct.”

A consistent topic of conversation in the Spanish capital has been the attempts, or failed attempts, to calm Vinicius. Yet Ancelotti said he had no need to find a way to temper Vinicius’ reactions.

“We are delighted with Vinicius in all aspects,” he explained to the press in Jeddah.

Ancelotti was also asked if he was understandably tired of the focus surrounding Vinicius.

“Everyone thinks what they want. When talking about Vinicius’ provocations, we are diverting attention from the insults he receives,” Ancelotti remarked, before again saying they were happy with the Brazilian.

Los Blancos face RCD Mallorca in their Spanish Supercup semi-final at 20:00 CEST on Thursday night, hoping to make the final on Sunday. When they return, they have been drawn against Celta Vigo at home in the Copa del Rey.

The Competition Committee did respond to Real Madrid’s allegations of racism provoking Vinicius, noting that they did not justify his reaction. La Liga have not included racist insults in their match report, in which they do list 10 other songs about Real Madrid.