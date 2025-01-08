Alphonso Davies
Barcelona Real Madrid

Alphonso Davies’ agent arrives for final contract talks with Bayern Munich as Real Madrid wait

Image via Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Real Madrid may have moved to strengthen their right side in the January transfer window, with an approach for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but they are also waiting patiently to see if they can tie down a top left-back too. Alphonso Davies, like Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract this summer, and can sign with Los Blancos to join in the summer.

However there is more confidence that Alexander-Arnold will be signed sooner or later, with Davies still in talks over a new deal with Bayern Munich. On Tuesday, agent Nedal Huoseh arrived in Munich to continue talks with Bayern, with recent reports in Germany claiming significant progress has been made in recent months. He will meet face to face with the Bayern heavyweights to try and thrash out an agreement, explain BILD.

It looks as if it could be the decisive meeting, with Sky DE reporting that Davies is on the verge of extending his deal. That said, it’s a transfer saga that has seen several twists.

The latest from Spain is that Real Madrid are pleased with how things have gone with Davies, who has run down his deal into its last six months. That said, Los Blancos have not altered their terms from an initial agreement that was met in March of 2024, and are not set to improve their offer. It looks as if Real Madrid will rely on the attraction of playing for the club as their means of tempting him.

Posted by

Tags Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Nedal Huoseh Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News