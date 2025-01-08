Real Madrid may have moved to strengthen their right side in the January transfer window, with an approach for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but they are also waiting patiently to see if they can tie down a top left-back too. Alphonso Davies, like Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract this summer, and can sign with Los Blancos to join in the summer.

However there is more confidence that Alexander-Arnold will be signed sooner or later, with Davies still in talks over a new deal with Bayern Munich. On Tuesday, agent Nedal Huoseh arrived in Munich to continue talks with Bayern, with recent reports in Germany claiming significant progress has been made in recent months. He will meet face to face with the Bayern heavyweights to try and thrash out an agreement, explain BILD.

🚨🇨🇦 Alphonso Davies’ agent Nick Huoseh, in Munich this week for talks with Bayern as the club keeps trying to extend his contract. Discussions to take place in Germany as BILD reported today, face to face meeting planned. Final decision still up to Alphonso. pic.twitter.com/2wGThlEDVD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2025

It looks as if it could be the decisive meeting, with Sky DE reporting that Davies is on the verge of extending his deal. That said, it’s a transfer saga that has seen several twists.

⤵️⏳ As exclusively revealed in December: Alphonso #Davies, on the verge of extending his contract with FC Bayern long-term ✔️ … important talks with his agent Nick Huoseh scheduled this week in Munich. Bayern want to enter the final stage now. @SkySportDE 🇨🇦 https://t.co/WtmdpsqbWw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 8, 2025

The latest from Spain is that Real Madrid are pleased with how things have gone with Davies, who has run down his deal into its last six months. That said, Los Blancos have not altered their terms from an initial agreement that was met in March of 2024, and are not set to improve their offer. It looks as if Real Madrid will rely on the attraction of playing for the club as their means of tempting him.