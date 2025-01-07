Valencia into Copa del Rey last 16 after comfortable victory over Eldense

Valencia have had a dreadful season up until now, but they are still in with a chance of winning their first Copa del Rey title in six years. They had a tricky test away at Eldense in the round of 32, but they have come through it relatively comfortably, winning 2-0.

Carlos Corberan took no chances with his starting line-up, calling upon the likes of Hugo Duro, Pepelu, Javi Guerra and Cristhian Mosquera. He was rewarded for this with his win as Valencia manager, with both goals coming in the first half from Sergi Canos (after nine minutes) and Diego Lopez (39 minutes).

It is a very important result for Valencia, as it is their first win in a month (vs Ejea, also in the Copa del Rey). All eyes will now be on Wednesday’s last 16 draw, during they will be hoping to avoid the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club.