Valencia eye second loan agreement with Aston Villa

Valencia are desperate to sign a new right-back. After cooling down their interest in Ivan Fresneda, who looks set to join Serie A side Como, they have now turned their attention to the Premier League.

Thierry Correia’s season-ending ACL injury has forced Los Che to search for reinforcements in the position, and they had hoped that Fresneda would be their man. Now they he won’t be, they are preparing to make their move for Kosta Nedeljkovic, as reported by Cadena SER.

Nedeljkovic, who joined Aston Villa in 2024, has struggled for playing time this season, and a loan would be a reasonable option until the summer. Valencia are aware of this, and they have already made contact with the Premier League side to find out the conditions of a possible deal.

Valencia and Aston Villa already have a pre-existing relationship from last summer when Enzo Barrenechea headed to the Mestalla on a season-long loan. He could now be joined by a familiar face.