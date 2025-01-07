Spanish Football Federation confirm Vinicius Junior suspension

Real Madrid have been awaiting the verdict on Vinicius Junior’s red card from last weekend’s victory at Valencia, and it has now been passed down by the Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee.

It was expected that Vinicius would be banned for two matches, and that has been confirmed by the Federation, as per Diario AS. However, it is not a sanction that has been applied across all competitions, but only in La Liga.

As such, it means that Vinicius will be available for Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, starting with Thursday’s semi-final against Mallorca. If Carlo Ancelotti’s side reach the final, which the 24-year-old scored a hat-trick in last season, he will also be able to face Athletic Club or Barcelona.

Instead, Vinicius will be missing for Real Madrid’s next two league matches, which are against Las Palmas (home) and Real Valladolid (away). While that is a blow, there is no doubt that Los Blancos would have preferred it to be this way, as they should be able to win those matches rather comfortably without their talisman.