Sevilla deal for striker on verge of collapse

Over the last week, Sevilla have been working on a deal to sign a new striker, that being Juninho Vieira. It had been expected that the Qarabag star would make the move, but now it is much less likely as complications have arisen.

As first reported by El Chiringuito, and since confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Juninho is set to join Flamengo instead. The Brazilian giants have offered three times more than Sevilla, who had reached a verbal agreement with player and club.

❌ Se CAE el FICHAJE de JUNINHO al SEVILLA y se marcha a FLAMENGO. 💸 Con todo cerrado con el conjunto hispalense, el club brasileño ha subido su oferta y ha triplicado lo que el jugador iba a cobrar en Nervión. 🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @GonzaloTortosa. pic.twitter.com/oAVmrPnCNu — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 7, 2025

🚨⚠️ There are issues with Juninho’s move to Sevilla despite verbal agreement done and medical booked. Deal could collapse, as @GonzaloTortosa reports — with Flamengo considering an higher salary proposal as Sevilla and Qarabag are breaking their agreement. pic.twitter.com/eYdloSx9rQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2025

Sevilla were very confident on signing Juninho, whom they have been interested in for several months. However, the the 28-year-old now looks set to move to his homeland, meaning that it will be back to the drawing board for Los Nervionenses.

Losing out on Juninho would be a bitter blow for Sevilla, who are in desperate need of a striker due to their goalscoring woes so far this season. It remains to be seen who they target next.