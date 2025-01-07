Regardless of what is happening in the Spanish capital, come rain or shine Saudi Arabia are interested in poaching Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. The story first came to light in the summer, and has come back on numerous occasions.

Saudi giants Al-Ahli contacted Vinicius’ agents in December for fresh talks about his future, reassuring the Brazilian that they remain interested in making him the richest player in the world. The Athletic say that they held phone conversations, and explained that they would come back in for him in the summer, following on from a face-to-face meeting in London this past August.

Los Blancos have Vinicius under contract until 2027, but are set for fresh contract talks with him this summer too, with the Saudi presence potentially muddying the waters. Vinicius has always maintained publicly a desire to stay at Real Madrid, but he put off contract talks with them after they attempted to begin negotiations in September.