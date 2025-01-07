Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad identify 22-year-old Martin Zubimendi replacement as transfer talk continues

It seemed as if Real Sociead would finally have to bid farewell to star midfielder Martin Zubimendi when Liverpool came calling last summer. After staying focused on La Real following interest from Barcelona and Arsenal, Zubimendi turned the Reds down though too.

That said, it appears there is a growing sensation that Zubimendi could be on the move sooner rather than later, and that appears to be confirmed by the club’s moves too. While every club naturally attempts to put a plan in place for the departure of a key player, Relevo say that the Txuri-Urdin have found what they believe to be their replacement for Zubimendi long-term.

Academy product Jon Gorrotxategi is on loan at Mirandes this season, but has stood out for the side currently sitting second in Segunda. The 22-year-old will not be heading anywhere next summer, despite being scouted by La Liga clubs, other than back to Zubieta.

Gorrotxategi has been dictating play for Mirandes this season, and a key part of Alessio Lisci’s plans. This season he has started every single Segunda game, and has played 98% of the available minutes in the middle of the pitch, despite never having played at that level before. Meanwhile fresh reports have claimed that Real Madrid have joined Zubimendi’s already long list of suitors.

