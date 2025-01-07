Real Madrid legend sleeping at training ground after separation from wife

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos remains a popular figure at the club, having been an ambassador for many years, and still residing in the Spanish capital. Those working at the club are perhaps seeing more of the iconic Brazil left-back than they bargained for though.

Carlos, 51, has recently separated from his wife, Mariana Luccon, with whom he has two children – in total the former Inter defender has 11 children from 7 different mothers. His relationship with Luccon has been his most steady though, after 15 years together, and Fiesta (via ED) explain that tricky divorce process is on the way to separate out his €160m estate.

Despite his ample assets, Carlos is not currently staying at a hotel, but according to the same source is sleeping at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground. He has temporarily moved there, with his parents-in-law currently in one of his Madrid properties, and Luccon is living in their home still.

This is not to say that Carlos is roughing it on a physio bench, where more than one hangover has allegedly been nursed, but he is likely in one of the rooms at the training ground. Los Blancos have five-star rooms at their facilities in order to house the players should they be arriving home late from away trips, allowing them to prioritise sleep – this summer Kylian Mbappe moved into Toni Kroos’ old room.