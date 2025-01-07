Last summer Real Madrid were forced to start their headhunting process again for their backline after missing out on Leny Yoro, who went to Manchester United. Los Blancos are likely to move for a centre-back this summer or next, and have made contact with a Ligue 1 revelation.

According to Santi Aouna, Real Madrid have already made initial contacts with RC Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov. The Uzbeckistani centre-back is having a breakout season at the Felix-Bollaert, and Manchester City have also opened talks with his entourage, while Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Khusanov too. Sport say that Lens will seek around €25m for the 20-year-old.

🚨EXCL: 🔴🟡🇺🇿 #Ligue1 | ❗️Le Real Madrid est également très intéressé par Abdukodir Khusanov. Des contacts ont déjà eu lieu ➡️ Intérêt très concrèt de Newcastle et de Manchester City avec lequel une réunion a déjà eu lieu entre le père du joueur Khikmatzhon Khoshimov, l'agent… pic.twitter.com/s8DDbqPTe6 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) January 6, 2025

Los Blancos have been linked with a variety of young central defenders, including RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba, and Palmeiras’ Vitor Reis. Some believe that Raul Asencio could be given the chance to develop at the club, but recent policy has shown that Real Madrid tend to prefer their young talents to have more mileage at other clubs before trusting them, as can be seen with the likes of Nico Paz.