Real Madrid fear losing out on 21-year-old striker to Barcelona

Barcelona and Real Madrid have done battles aplenty of players in the past, most recently for the likes of Endrick Felipe and Arda Guler. They are now set to go head-to-head again for another, albeit of a much lower profile.

As reported by Relevo, Real Madrid recently registered their interest in Eldense striker Alan Godoy, whom they want to join Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side this month. However, they fear that Barcelona could take him for Barca Atletic instead, given that the Catalan have now joined the race.

Godoy, who left Alaves last summer to join Eldense, has struggled to make an impact in the Segunda this season, having failed to score in 11 appearances (13 in all competitions). As such, a drop down to the First Federation looks to be on the cards, with Barca Atletic and Real Madrid Castilla being the favourites for a loan deal.

It does make sense that Barcelona would be favourites in this situation, as Godoy would likely have a greater chance of progression to the first team if he were to end up joining permanently – he would only need to look at the case of Pau Victor. As such, Real Madrid are probably right to be pessimistic.