Real Madrid turn down €50m offer from Liverpool – report

There has been no shortage of speculation over the future of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in recent months, with the Frenchman failing to hit expectations following the retirement of Toni Kroos. More often than not he has featured in defence of late, and Los Blancos are seemingly willing to move on.

A recent report claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Tchouameni, with the former making a €50m offer for him. Sport say that Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Tchouameni, but have turned down that offer, considering it to be too low. It is pointed out at that Los Blancos paid AS Monaco €80m plus €20m in variables for the 24-year-old.

It would be no great surprise if Tchouameni did move on this summer, especially if his role in a starting midfield continues to decline. He does have a contract until 2028 though, meaning Real Madrid are in a good negotiating position, but the Premier League would have to persuade him to leave. Carlo Ancelotti remains a fervent backer of his, but the club appear to have grown impatient with his development.