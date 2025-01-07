Real Madrid call up Vinicius Junior for Spanish Supercup despite looming suspension

Despite being sent off against Valencia last Friday, Real Madrid are hoping to have Vinicius Junior available for the Spanish Super Cup. The 24-year-old was eligible to face Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey on Monday due to the Spanish Football Federation having not yet ruled on the dismissal, although it is expected to be resolved before Los Blancos face Mallorca on Thursday evening.

The Federation’s Disciplinary Committee met on Tuesday to discuss Vinicius’ red card against Valencia, and a two-match suspension is expected to be the punishment. That would mean that the Brazilian cannot play at all in Saudi Arabia, even if Real Madrid reach Sunday’s final against Athletic Club/Barcelona.

Despite this, Real Madrid have included Vinicius in their travelling squad for the Middle East, as was confirmed on Tuesday.

After the match against Valencia, which Real Madrid won 2-1, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the club would appeal Vinicius’ red card, and this could be why he has been included in the squad. If that appeal is not heard until Friday at the earliest, the likelihood is the Brazilian winger would be able to face Mallorca.