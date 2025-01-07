Real Betis net €12m as attacker departure is confirmed

SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 07: Assane Diao of Real Betis battles for possession with Tamar Svetlin of NK Celje during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Real Betis Balompie and NK Celje at Estadio Benito Villamarín on November 07, 2024 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Real Betis should be busy during the ongoing winter transfer window, having raised significant funds to spend with the sale of Assane Diao, whose departure has now been made official.

On Tuesday, Betis confirmed that the 19-year-old winger has left to join Como, who are managed by ex-Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas. As per Fabrizio Romano, the deal has cost €12m, meaning that it is the most expensive signing in the Serie A side’s history.

📣 OFICIAL | Assane Diao se marcha traspasado al @Como_1907 📄🖊 ¡Te deseamos lo mejor en tu futuro, @assandiao8! 💚 — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) January 7, 2025

Diao, who is a Betis academy product, broke into the first team during the early stages of last season, although he has struggled to command a regular starting spot over the last 12 months. As such, the decision to sell, especially for a fee in the region of €12m, does appear to be a smart move.

It also means that Betis will have money to spent during the transfer window closes at the end of this month. A new midfielder is wanted, while a replacement for Diao on the right wing may also be sought by sporting director Manu Fajardo.