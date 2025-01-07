Price tag for Real Madrid and Manchester City target could rise to €40m

Real Madrid have joined the list of sides looking closely at a deal for Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov, but the price is on the rise for the Ligue 1 centre-back. Los Blancos have reportedly initiated contacts with Khusanov’s agents.

That is according to a recent report from Santi Aouna, who first revealed Real Madrid’s interest in Khusanov, which has since been confirmed by Marca and Diario AS. The former of those reports that they are keeping an eye on the RC Lens defender, with a deal in the offing for around €20m.

However The Athletic say that it could be closer to double that price to extract him from Lens. Manchester City have also opened talks with his camp, while they add Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United to his list of suitors. Their information is that Lens will ask for around €40m for his signature.

Khusanov has a contract until 2027, and although they are open to a sale for their latest starlet, are in a position to demand a decent fee for him. Real Madrid showed last summer with Leny Yoro that they will only pay what they think a player is worth though, and are willing to miss out if Premier League sides outbid them.