Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe did finally leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but did not do so without acrimony. The French superstar continues to claim wages that he is owed from PSG, who do not believe they have to pay him anything due to an alleged verbal agreement that he would not leave on a free.

Both Ligue 1 and the LFP disciplinary bodies have ruled in Mbappe’s favour that he is due the €55.4m from PSG for the months of April, May and June, although the LFP have not sanctioned the club. They continue to refuse to pay though. L’Equipe, as carried by Sport, say that with PSG forced to hand over their accounts to UEFA on the 15th of January, and one of the stipulations of their regulations is that clubs must not be in debt to their employees, which technically could include Mbappe. UEFA could decide to sanction PSG as a result, with punishments ranging from shortened squads and fines to suspension from competition.

It seems highly unlikely that UEFA would ban PSG from the Champions League over the matter, particularly when it has not been settled in a legal sense. Mbappe is not short of money, and can afford to play the long game in order to get the money he is due, while PSG gain time to improve their finances in the meantime following expensives outlays without earning anything from the exits of Mbappe, Neymar Junior and Lionel Messi.