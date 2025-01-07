Brazil and Al-Hilal star Neymar Junior has talked up the idea of playing again with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who have already reunited at Inter Miami. The trio formed one of the best frontlines ever seen under Luis Enrique.

Neymar has played just seven games since moving to Saudi Arabia on account of a serious knee injury, and has just six months left on his current deal. With the 32-year-old keen to be fighting fit for the 2026 World Cup with Brazil, he could be on the move again.

He did speak about how Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Pro League had surprised him in a positive sense, but his eyes lit up when asked about playing with Messi and Suarez.

“Obviously, playing again with (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez would be incredible.”

“They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises,” he explained to CNN Sport.

“When the news came out that I was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window was closed in the United States, so I didn’t have this option.”

Neymar also said he was confident of making an impact at the next World Cup, although he felt he had achieved much more than he could have ever hoped in his career. Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona next summer too, although it is hard to see him fitting into Hansi Flick’s plans.