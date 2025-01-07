Marcus Rashford keen on move to La Liga giant amid AC Milan rumours

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford appears to be headed for divorce with the Red Devils sooner rather than later. The England international has lost importance at Old Trafford, and it appears he will be on the move.

According to Sport, Rashford has made it perfectly clear that Barcelona are one of the sides where he would like to continue his career. For their part, the Blaugrana have held an interest in Rashford in the past, and still believe in his ability, but have made it equally transparent that even with their latest economic lever pulled, his €18m per annum salary is not sustainable for them.

With Barcelona seeking to improve their forward line, Rashford could be a marriage of convenience until the end of the season, but there does appear to a significant difference in their financial realities. That would also require United to consent to a loan, and already the likes of AC Milan have already been in touch with them over a potential move, with Barcelona occupied by the fallout of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor’s registrations.