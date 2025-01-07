Liverpool willing to bid €50m for Real Madrid midfielder – report

Few clubs, if any, are as fickle as Real Madrid, and while France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was in position to take the reins of their midfield this past summer, it appears he could be on his way out of the club this coming summer. Tchouameni is found his appearances in midfield dwindle of late.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed Tchouameni as one of the best in the world in his position, but a series of disappointing performances and a spate of injuries at the back have provided a simple excuse for him to use Tchouameni more often as a central defender. Multiple reports in the Spanish capital now say that he could be sacrificed to raise funds in the summer, with few convinced he can control the midfield going forward.

Tchouameni has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time, and in particular Liverpool, who pursued him while he was at AS Monaco. Fichajes.net say that Liverpool have offered to put €50m on the table for the 24-year-old, but do also cite Manchester City as competition for his signature.