Real Madrid will find out the length of time that Vinicius Junior will be suspended for today, but the Brazilian is expected to escape with the minimum possible sanction from the Competition Committee.

The Brazilian was involved for the last half hour of their Copa del Rey clash against Deportiva Minera, as the RFEF did not meet on Monday, but will hand out a suspension on Tuesday. Vinicius will face a ban of between two and four games for making contact with Stole Dimitrievski’s face, but it appears the Competition Committee will not consider his protests after the red card.

According to Cadena SER, Vinicius will be given the minimum two-game ban for his actions on Friday night, which would see him ruled out of the Spanish Supercup. Los Blancos play RCD Mallorca on Thursday, and would face one of Athletic Club or Barcelona in the final on Sunday, but Carlo Ancelotti has said they will appeal any ban. If Real Madrid do not make it past the semi-final, Vinicius would miss their league clash with Las Palmas the following week.

The matter has caused some controversy, depending on which side of the divide people opine from. While many in the Spanish capital feel that Vinicius was harshly sent off, or at least Ancelotti does, others have pointed out that in the referee’s match report, the incident is described as a live play, when in fact, the ball was dead at the time. If that had been recorded as such, Vinicius would be facing a ban between 4 and 12 games.