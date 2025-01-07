La Liga side fume as “double standards” of Vinicius Junior sanction

On Tuesday, Real Madrid were made aware that Vinicius Junior had received a two-match La Liga suspension, following his red card against Valencia last weekend. It means that the 24-year-old will be unavailable for fixtures against Las Palmas (home) and Real Valladolid (away) later this month.

In the circumstances, this was the best possible outcome for Real Madrid, who will now have Vinicius available for the Spanish Super Cup. However, there has been indignation at the sanction handed out by the Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee, especially from Leganes.

As per Diario AS, the Madrid-based club are furious at Vinicius only been banned for two matches, as their player Oscar Rodriguez was given a four-game suspension for a similar incident during last month’s 5-2 home defeat against Villarreal – club officials are said to be “in disbelief” at the apparent “double standards”.

While this was the best case scenario for Real Madrid, they are hoping for no sanction at all for Vinicius as an appeal is expected to be filed in the next 24-48 hours. They believe that a punishment would be unjust in the circumstances, given that the Brazilian allegedly suffered racist abuse at the time of the incident with Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.