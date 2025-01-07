La Liga defender wanted by Manchester City set to join Inter Milan in €15m deal

Manchester City have been one of the club linked with La Liga sensation Juma Bah over the last few weeks, and the teenager is now set to leave Real Valladolid, albeit he will not be heading to the defending Premier League champions.

Bah has been a standout for Valladolid since arriving on loan from Sierra Leonean side AIK Freetong, and the La Liga strugglers have already made that deal permanent. Despite this, it seems certain that the 18-year-old will depart, as Alan Nixon and Diario de Valladolid (via ED) have reported that Inter Milan are close to signing him.

La Pucela are aiming to secure a sale in the region of €15m, and this would bankroll a number of signings for Diego Cocca’s squad. While it is not a done deal yet, Inter are increasingly confident of winning the race.

It will be sad for Valladolid to part ways with Bah, although his sale is a necessary one as new signings are desperately needed in order for the chance of relegation from La Liga being avoided.