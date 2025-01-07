After it was revealed that Juventus held an interest in recruiting Barcelona centre-backs Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, the Italian side have been given a major boost. The Uruguayan defender is reportedly open to a move.

According to GdS (via Football Italia), who initially reported the Bianconeri’s interest in Araujo, the defender has agreed to move to Serie A if they can agree a deal for him. Juventus are looking for a loan deal until the end of the season with an obligation to buy in the summer, although they will have to persuade Barcelona, who have not planned for exits for key players this January.

Lamine Yamal could start against Athletic Club. He's ready to play between 70 and 75 minutes. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 7, 2025

The element of uncertainty comes from Araujo’s contract negotiations. While there has been more optimisim that Barcelona can get a new deal done in recent months, Barcelona still have to hand the defender a major pay rise, and have threatened to sell him if htey cannot agree a deal before this summer.