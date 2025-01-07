‘He’s a gift for football’ – Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti enamoured with midfield star

Real Madrid cruised to a five-goal win over Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey on Monday night, with Fede Valverde and Luka Modric competing for goal of the game. It was the Croatian that took home the praises of his manager though.

Ancelotti was asked after the game if the criticism of his management perhaps soured the experience of coaching at the Santiago Bernabeu. Something the Italian dismissed out of hand.

“I am delighted with every aspect, criticism of the coach is quite normal. There is no such thing as a university of football, everyone can give their opinion and they can be right at times too.”

Against Valencia on Friday night, Modric started Los Blancos’ comeback with a neat finish past Stole Dimitrievski, becoming the oldest goalscorer in Real Madrid history at the age of 39. He followed it up with a second in successive games after a sweet strike.

“He is a gift, a gift for football. Even more so for those who can enjoy him up close, the fans, the teammates, the coach… all of Real Madrid. For me, he is a great gift, especially because of the way he prepares these types of matches. He prepares them as if they were a final, he is a very important example for the young players.”

Ancelotti has been the man in charge of the transition away from the legendary midfield of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Modric, with the elder of the three the last remaining. However the manager’s job has no doubt been made far easier by the attitude that all three, but especially Modric have shown in terms of commitment, but also helping his teammates develop into the their roles.