Barcelona will have to work out a way of registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor before they consider what they might do in the transer market, but it is an eventuality they are planning for. If they can, they will do so in January.

According to MD, Barcelona will go into the transfer market if they can, and will look to sign a forward. The club reportedly moved within their salary limit last week, and can spend what they bring in, although it is not yet clear how much of a budget that gives them to work with. They say that the forward line is where they believe they can improve most with someone that can open out the left side.

Barça will formally request an emergency injunction from the CSD today to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. This type of resolution is granted only under exceptional circumstances, and typically takes three to four days for a response. If granted, Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor could… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 7, 2025

With Raphinha playing inside, and Fermin Lopez the one Flick ended up turning to against Atletico Madrid on the left flank, Barcelona are keen to add more width. Previously linked Luis Diaz and Rafael Leao of Liverpool and AC Milan respectively are the players they like most, while Heung-Min Son and Marcus Rashford are cited as potential opportunities.

It seems highly unlikely that the Blaugrana would be able to pull off a major signing in the winter transfer window, both in terms of finances, but also in terms of trying to convince players to move in January. One name that is conspicuous by absence from their reporting is Nico Williams, who was their top target in the summer, while the full-back positions have been cited as another priority for the summer, but it appears they feel they are suffering most up front.