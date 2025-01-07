Barcelona are facing an unprecedented situation having not managed to register Dani Olmo before La Liga’s January deadline, with their star signing able to walk away from his contract just five months after arriving. The Catalan midfielder is naturally attracting plenty of attention from Europe’s elite.

One of the sides that pursued him in the summer was German giants Bayern Munich, who were interested in a deal before Olmo opted to move to Barcelona. However BILD (via Sport) are reporting that the Bavarian side will not pursue Olmo, despite potentially being able to sign him for free. However due to the fact that Olmo would be intent on returning to Barcelona in the summer if he is to leave the club in January, and the fact they cannot sign him on a long-term deal has led them to drop their interest.

Breaking: Barcelona have met with Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran's camp a couple of weeks ago. It was an informal meeting to explore mutual interest. @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/KlSNQNKrAu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 6, 2025

It has been widely reported that Olmo can take the full amount of his six-year contract, amounting to €48m, if he decides to exercise an exit clause that comes into play if he is not registered. AC Milan have reportedly offered to give him a home for six months, and with Olmo intent on remaining at the club, that may be a more likely destination.