Barcelona have included both Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in their squad for the Spanish Supercup this week, with the team traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday evening. The Blaugrana are unlikely to be able to use either of them though.

Neither are currently registered with the club, and after La Liga rejected Barcelona’s request for licences, neither are able to play for the rest of the season. However Barcelona are maintaining faith they can get an injunction to overturn that decision at least temporarily. All the same, it is described as ‘almost impossible’ by Cadena Cope that either feature in the Spanish Supercup.

Barça will formally request an emergency injunction from the CSD today to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. This type of resolution is granted only under exceptional circumstances, and typically takes three to four days for a response. If granted, Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor could… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 7, 2025

Barcelona are seeking an emergency injunction from the Ministry of Sport (CSD), submitted on Tuesday morning, which is likely to take around five days, and if it goes in their favour, could see Flick using Olmo and Victor in the Supercup final on Sunday night. If the CSD do not consider the matter urgent though, it could take as long as 15 days, explain TV3.

The CSD will have to decide whether the €28m in guarantees that La Liga requested not arriving before the banks closed on the 31st of December qualifies as force majeure to overturn La Liga’s decision, or in the case of granting an injunction, whether their are grounds to argue it. MD also note that Barcelona will try to argue that the spirit of the rule does not apply to the case of Olmo and Victor, following indications from the RFEF.

Flick’s side face Athletic Club in the semi-final on Wednesday night, and should they overcome Los Leones, then they will meet one of RCD Mallorca or Real Madrid in the final. With an already thin squad at his disposal, the loss of Victor and Olmo leaves the Blaugrana short of resources up front this week, but resolving their future for the rest of the season seems like it could be decisive for their season.