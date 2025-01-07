Barcelona did not do much business in the summer, but having brought in the player with the most goal contributions at Euro 2024, there was a feeling that signing Dani Olmo could help them to make the jump to the next level. However they have not made life easy for him.

Olmo is currently able to leave Barcelona for free if he pleases, as he has a clause in his contract allowing him to exit the deal if he is not registered. The Blaugrana are unable to play him after missing the January deadline to increase their salary limit and register the Spain playmaker, and their application for leniency has been rejected by the RFEF and La Liga. Barcelona are now hoping to get Olmo and teammate Pau Victor registered through a legal injunction.

Barça will formally request an emergency injunction from the CSD today to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. This type of resolution is granted only under exceptional circumstances, and typically takes three to four days for a response. If granted, Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor could… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 7, 2025

The 26-year-old has a host of Europe’s top clubs interested in offering him a new home, but MD say that he remains committed to Barcelona, and wants to stay at the club. He is not listening offers from other sides, and is also maintaining hope that the club will resolve the matter through the courts.

That said, the events and the uncertainty around him have taken their toll on the player, and Olmo has been uncomfortable in the situation, with the uncertainty over his future affecting his routine too.