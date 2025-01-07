Barcelona struggling to finalise contract agreement with defender

Barcelona have been working on a deal for Jonathan Tah over the last few weeks, as they aim to bring him in from next season onwards. While they are firm favourites to secure his signature, it cannot be taken for granted that an agreement will come.

Given that his Bayer Leverkusen contract now has less than six months remaining, Tah can officially enter into talks with other clubs. His representatives have been speaking to Barcelona, who have been working hard to secure an agreement, but as per Florian Plettenburg, one is yet to be reached.

🚨🔵🔴 Understand that there is still NO complete agreement between Jonathan #Tah and FC Barcelona. The 28 y/o has not yet given a final commitment, as confirmed by close sources from his inner circle. However, #Barca are doing everything they can to sign him for free in… pic.twitter.com/b4B3i1BnQj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 7, 2025

It is understandable that Barcelona are desperate to finalise the signing of Tah as soon as possible, given that there has been plenty of other clubs interested in securing his services from next summer. The last thing they need is any delays, and it will be interesting to see whether the ongoing situation with Dani Olmo and Pau Victor has had an effect on the German defender.