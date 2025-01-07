Jonathan Tah
Barcelona

Barcelona struggling to finalise contract agreement with defender

Image via SILAS STEIN/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona have been working on a deal for Jonathan Tah over the last few weeks, as they aim to bring him in from next season onwards. While they are firm favourites to secure his signature, it cannot be taken for granted that an agreement will come.

Given that his Bayer Leverkusen contract now has less than six months remaining, Tah can officially enter into talks with other clubs. His representatives have been speaking to Barcelona, who have been working hard to secure an agreement, but as per Florian Plettenburg, one is yet to be reached.

It is understandable that Barcelona are desperate to finalise the signing of Tah as soon as possible, given that there has been plenty of other clubs interested in securing his services from next summer. The last thing they need is any delays, and it will be interesting to see whether the ongoing situation with Dani Olmo and Pau Victor has had an effect on the German defender.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Bayer Leverkusen Jonathan Tah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News