WATCH: Barcelona star spoken to by Joan Laporta minutes after scathing comments

During Tuesday’s press conference, Raphinha admitted that he believes it could be tough for Barcelona to attract signings due to the registration case involving Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, which is still ongoing. While these comments have generally been accepted as reality by many of the club’s supporters, they appear to have irked Joan Laporta, who has faced strong criticism due to the matter.

Minute after the conclusion of Raphinha and Hansi Flick’s press conference, Laporta was videoed talking to the Brazilian winger for approximately a minute, and many gesticulations were used. As such, it has been perceived that a “reprimand” was handed out by the Barcelona president.

Conversación de un minuto entre Laporta y Raphinha antes del entrenamiento en Yeda. Hablando más el presidente. Todo después de la frase del brasileño en rueda de prensa asegurando que si jugara en otro club, se pensaría si sería lo mejor fichar por el Barça. @elmundoes pic.twitter.com/dTZpaQnCa9 — Abraham P. Romero (@AbrahamPRomero) January 7, 2025

There is no doubt that the registration issue has been very difficult for Barcelona at all levels. The club is still confident that they will be able to count on Olmo and Victor for the remainder of the season, although neither will be involved in Saudi Arabia (unless a precautionary measure is secured before Sunday’s final, presuming that the Catalans defeat Athletic Club in Wednesday’s semi-final).