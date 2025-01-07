Barcelona sensation confirms he considered summer exit

Marc Casado has been one of the Barcelona’s standout performers this season, although as it turns out, he could have left the Catalan club before the campaign had even begun, having previously not been counted on in the first team until the arrival of Hansi Flick.

Casado was promoted from Barca Atletic last summer, and since then, he has emerged as one of the most consistent performers in Flick’s squad. Before this, he admitted to Barca One (via Relevo) that he was thinking about a move away.

“The idea was to look for minutes away, but the arrival of Hansi Flick, they told me that they had analysed the videos of Barca Atletic and the youth team and that they believed that I could be an important piece for the first team . In the end, I renewed with the idea of staying.”

This has turned out to be an absolute masterstroke from Flick, as Casado has been a sensation over the last 4-5 months. His emergence also means that Barcelona can more afford to offload someone like Frenkie de Jong, whose sale would help the club with their ongoing financial problems.