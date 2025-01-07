Barcelona receive approval to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor

Barcelona have not given up their bid to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, and for the time being at least, they have been successful after their exploration of the legal route has come up trumps.

As reported by El Larguero (via Sport), the Higher Sports Council (CSD) have granted Barcelona their much-anticipated precautionary measure, which means that they are able to register Olmo and Victor for the time being.

Breaking: The Superior Council of Sports (CSD) will grant a precautionary measure to Barcelona to register, at least for the moment, Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. @manucarreno pic.twitter.com/E2dDZOxE24 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 7, 2025

However, the pair will not be available to face Athletic Club in Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final, although they would be able to play against Real Madrid or Mallorca in the final on Sunday, should Barcelona make it there.

This is very good news for Barcelona, although it is only a temporary fix. Plenty of work still needs to be done to rectify the situation so that Olmo and Victor will be available for the remainder of the season, but this is a good start.